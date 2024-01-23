More than 93,000 with COVID have died in Florida since the pandemic began
According to state data, 334 deaths have already been recorded this month. In 2023, 8,403 COVID deaths were recorded in Florida.
Florida has topped 93,000 resident deaths linked to COVID-19.
Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website Tuesday showed 93,229 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.
The state reported 23,344 deaths in 2020; 39,866 deaths in 2021; 21,282 deaths in 2022; and 8,403 deaths in 2023.
This month, 334 were reported on Tuesday morning, with about a week remaining in the month.
This year’s totals include a reported 28 deaths in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The second-most is in Brevard and Pinellas with 18.
In 2023, Miami-Dade had a reported 800 deaths, while Palm Beach had the second-highest total at 604, according to the data.
The health department also reported more than 48,700 COVID cases in Florida this month. Miami-Dade recorded the most with more than 8,600.