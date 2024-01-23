More than 93,000 with COVID have died in Florida since the pandemic began

Florida has topped 93,000 resident deaths linked to COVID-19.

Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website Tuesday showed 93,229 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

The state reported 23,344 deaths in 2020; 39,866 deaths in 2021; 21,282 deaths in 2022; and 8,403 deaths in 2023.

This month, 334 were reported on Tuesday morning, with about a week remaining in the month.

This year’s totals include a reported 28 deaths in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The second-most is in Brevard and Pinellas with 18.

In 2023, Miami-Dade had a reported 800 deaths, while Palm Beach had the second-highest total at 604, according to the data.

The health department also reported more than 48,700 COVID cases in Florida this month. Miami-Dade recorded the most with more than 8,600.

