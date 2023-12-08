Several Walgreens clinics are closing, including 10 in Jacksonville

Village Medical announced it will close its 10 Walgreens clinics in the Jacksonville area on Jan. 5, about two years after opening the first of them.

Healthcare Innovation at HCInnovationgroup.com industry information site reported Oct. 12 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executives will close about 9% of their VillageMD clinics and trim $600 million in capital spending in the coming year as part of broader plan to improve its financial performance.

Village Medical at Walgreens offers primary care along with pharmacy services.

