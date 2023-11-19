Actor Grunberg raises epilepsy awareness, and tips for a healthy Thanksgiving

On this episode of "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" we welcome actor and epilepsy awareness advocate Greg Grunberg.

Greg Grunberg

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and there is no one more fitting to bring attention to the cause than the "Heroes" and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star.

His connection to epilepsy, through his 27-year-old son Jake's experiences, makes the actor a compelling voice for raising awareness — through his steadfast dedication to promoting awareness.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which surges of electrical activity in the brain cause recurring seizures.

And as Thanksgiving approaches, what better way to gear up for the holiday than by taking a moment to discover healthier ways to celebrate?

Jenny Hamm, bariatric navigator and registered dietitian at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, joins us with some healthy tips.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.