Miami VA says it's spending millions on fixing AC problems at medical center

As high temperatures rage outside, certain portions of the Miami VA Healthcare System are reaching uncomfortable levels again due to air-conditioning issues.

Problems with the AC aren’t new, but the Department of Veterans Affairs said it’s investing millions to remedy the issues.

The Miami VA Medical Center received chillers over the weekend to help cool down inpatient units. Patients in long- and short-term care have been assigned to other rooms. Meanwhile, non-urgent procedures were postponed.

Bill Frogameni, a registered nurse in the acute psychiatric unit, said the problems return each summer.

"The approach to our infrastructure is always patchwork. It's never about getting things that are new, never about getting things that are sufficient for our veterans or the people who work there," he said.

A spokesperson for the system told WLRN that the chillers are meant as a temporary fix. Although, backup cooling systems will soon be installed, the building will continue operating on its current AC in the meantime.

The Independent Budget veterans service organizations collectively urged Congress this year to fund lagging repairs and maintenance of VA health care facilities.

