Miami VA says it's spending millions on fixing AC problems at medical center

Health News Florida | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published August 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
Miami Herald via WLRN
The facility received chillers over the weekend to help cool down inpatient units. Patients in long- and short-term care have been assigned to other rooms. Non-urgent procedures were postponed.

As high temperatures rage outside, certain portions of the Miami VA Healthcare System are reaching uncomfortable levels again due to air-conditioning issues.

Problems with the AC aren’t new, but the Department of Veterans Affairs said it’s investing millions to remedy the issues.

The Miami VA Medical Center received chillers over the weekend to help cool down inpatient units. Patients in long- and short-term care have been assigned to other rooms. Meanwhile, non-urgent procedures were postponed.

Bill Frogameni, a registered nurse in the acute psychiatric unit, said the problems return each summer.

"The approach to our infrastructure is always patchwork. It's never about getting things that are new, never about getting things that are sufficient for our veterans or the people who work there," he said.

A spokesperson for the system told WLRN that the chillers are meant as a temporary fix. Although, backup cooling systems will soon be installed, the building will continue operating on its current AC in the meantime.

The Independent Budget veterans service organizations collectively urged Congress this year to fund lagging repairs and maintenance of VA health care facilities.

Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
