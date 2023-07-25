An interview with UF Cancer Center director Dr. Jonathan Licht

Dr. Jonathan Licht is director of the UF Cancer Center.

Florida ranks second in the nation in cancer cases, and those who receive this unfortunate diagnosis naturally look for hope in the form of advanced treatment and clinical trials.

The National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Centers program recognizes institutions that lead the way in research, and this year the University of Florida Cancer Center achieved the prestigious NCI designation.

The designation signifies that the center has met "rigorous standards" in its research programs, advanced scientific leadership, distinctive training programs and forward-thinking community outreach, UF says in a statement.

The center will receive $2.1 million annually from the NCI to enhance its ability to attract and train more world-class researchers and clinical investigators, while increasing its competitiveness for cancer research grants, the university says.

“All Things Considered” host Dana Hill recently spoke with the director of the center, Dr. Jonathan Licht.

Licht was appointed as director on Oct.1, 2015, coming to Gainesville from Northwestern University in Chicago, with a focus on hematology/oncology and biochemistry.

