Orange County expands mobile mental health services for young people in crisis

Orange County commissioners are expanding a children’s mobile crisis unit that provides on-the-spot mental health care services.

The commissioners approved a more-than-$900,000 grant, allowing the behavioral health organization Devereux to expand its children’s mobile crisis unit, which provides young people with help during a mental health crisis.

Anyone from birth and 24 years old can use the service, available by calling 211.

Devereux’s Christin Edwards-Salinas said clinicians are equipped to help with any number of conditions from depression and anxiety to eating disorders.

“If they need some additional supports for long-term counseling services or a psychiatric evaluation, to talk about medication options, that would be a big part of what their next step would be after responding to that crisis,” Edwards-Salinas said.

Edwards-Salinas said the unit can provide telehealth as well as in-person therapy.

“That team is available to respond and be a listening ear to anyone who just wants to talk," said Edwards-Salinas. "They also do assessment for things around suicide risk or self-injury, depression, anxiety. It's just the idea that they can be a support to a young person and family in their time of need.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over one in five young people either currently or at some point will live with a mental illness.

If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Counselors are available to help in English and Spanish. If it's an emergency, dial 911.

Know the risk factors and warning signs for suicide.

