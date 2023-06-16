DeSantis signs 2023-24 Florida budget that includes $190 million for cancer initiatives

About $190 million in the state budget for the next fiscal year will go toward cancer research and care, as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on the state spending plan Thursday.

The bulk of the cancer-related funding — roughly $111.6 million — will go toward the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program.

RELATED: DeSantis axes $510 million from a record budget

Speaking during a bill-signing event in Fort Pierce on Thursday, the governor highlighted that the overall cancer funding will be dispersed among numerous entities.

“My wife has really spearheaded that,” DeSantis said. “I think she’s smart about, you know, the same old stuff, giving it to the same people. … We want to have more competition for this money. And we want people who are willing to innovate and maybe think outside the box a little bit.”

The governor’s office announced in 2021 that Casey DeSantis had been diagnosed with breast cancer. DeSantis’ office in March 2022 said that the first lady was cancer-free.

All cancer centers that receive funding through the program will be required to submit data to the state about new cancer diagnoses and cancer recurrence.

A number of cancer research entities also are poised to get millions of dollars in funding through the budget.

The Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is in line to receive nearly $20.6 million, and the William G. "Bill" Bankhead Jr. and David Coley Cancer Research Program will get $10 million.

The plan also steers $4 million to the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The budget came in at roughly $116.5 billion, a 6 percent increase from the current year’s spending plan. That was after DeSantis trimmed $510.9 million from a record-high state spending plan sent by the Legislature.

The budget also includes $20 million for grants intended to “support innovative cancer research, including emerging research trends and promising practices, which can serve as a catalyst for further exploration.

Some other big-ticket health initiatives received the governor's approval, including $75 million for a University of Florida health campus in Jacksonville. The 15-acre grad school, which will also receive local funding, will focus on health care business, engineering and artificial intelligence.

Another $14 million is headed toward a University of South Florida clinical trial of hyperbaric oxygen therapy effectiveness in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries among veterans and active-duty military service members.

While a huge chunk of the budget will go toward health initiatives, some health projects didn’t make it through the governor’s line-item vetoes.

These include a $20 million spending request by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, to construct an Academic STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) nursing facility at the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee Campus.

Another proposal called for $2.9 million for the USF Department of Mental Health Law and Policy in a proposal to develop tools to improve response and treatment of opioid use and overdoses.

Also, $5 million was trimmed that would have helped pay for a road for a new Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences facility in Pasco County.

DeSantis didn’t give any explanation for projects he slashed for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Other health-related vetoes included:

Camp Boggy Creek children’s mental health sessions, $350,000

West Park mental health initiative, $150,000

Hispanic Unity of Florida’s Lifting Individuals from Postpartum Trauma, $500,000

Small Steps, Big Progress: Mental Health Dimensions of Wellness, $100,000

Miami-Dade County, Increasing Access to Opioid Treatment, $737,500

Big Bend Hospice Access to Rural Healthcare, mobile medical units, $250,000

Florida Safe Patient Movement Program, $850,000

Golden Beach wellness center, $300,000

Jackson Health System burn clinic, $100,000

TechHealth initiative for Orange County, $200,000

Webber International University Health Science Building, $250,000

Herzing University nursing lab and simulation center, $400,000

Health News Florida's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.