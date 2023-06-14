© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

It's been nearly a year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. How have you been impacted?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT
Protesters attend an abortion rights rally in St. Petersburg on May 3, 2022.&#13;
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF Public Media
Protesters attend an abortion rights rally in St. Petersburg on May 3, 2022.

Has your health care been affected, or have you become more politically active? Tell us how the landmark ruling has impacted you.

It’s been nearly one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which for decades had protected the right to abortion access in the U.S.

Since then, many states like Florida have made it harder for people who become pregnant to get abortions in their communities.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of this landmark decision, we want to hear your thoughts. Has your health care been affected as a result? Have you become more politically active to fight for or against abortion rights? Or have you been having conversations about abortion with friends and family?

Let us know by filling out the form below, and if you’re willing, we may get in touch with you. Thanks for being a part of the conversation.

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7

Tags
Health News Florida AbortionRoe v WadeU.S. Supreme CourtDobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters, WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini