Red tide is hanging around southern Sarasota, northern Pinellas beaches

Red tide continues to linger in southern Sarasota County and around Clearwater and Dunedin.

State environmental officials said a medium amount of red tide was reported this week at Blind Pass Beach, near Englewood. Low amounts were also reported in Sarasota at Manasota Key Beach, Manasota Beach and Caspersen Beach in South Venice.

In Pinellas, only very low amounts of the toxin were reported along the Dunedin Causeway, Clearwater Beach and offshore of Tarpon Springs.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported in southern Sarasota County.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7