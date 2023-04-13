Red tide is increasing along Pinellas and southern Sarasota County beaches

Red tide is getting worse in Pinellas County, while it has disappeared for the time being from Manatee County.

The worst outbreak this week was reported in Pinellas at Treasure Island, where heavy concentrations of the toxin were found. Medium concentrations were also reported at Clearwater and Redington beaches.

Red tide is still being found in southern Sarasota County, from Nokomis and Venice Beach southward. Medium concentrations were reported at Manasota and Blind Pass beaches.

Reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation were received over the past week from Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net northwestern movement of surface waters and variable transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

For additional information about red tide, including information on how to report a fish kill or other wildlife effects, consult health authorities about human exposure, or locate other resources, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources article.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7