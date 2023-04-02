A panel discussion of the latest health care headlines
This episode's guests include a neurologist, an internist and a neurosurgeon — plus Lynn Cullen, author of "The Woman With the Cure."
On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" our medical guests examine the latest health care headlines.
The panel:
- Dr. Amy Hessler, a Jacksonville-based neurologist.
- Dr. Denise Millstine, an internist at Mayo Clinic Arizona and the host of Read. Talk. Grow.
- Dr. Richard Zimmerman, a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic Arizona.
We also spoke with Lynn Cullen, the author of "The Woman With the Cure."
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a WJCT talk program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.