© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

A panel discussion of the latest health care headlines

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published April 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

This episode's guests include a neurologist, an internist and a neurosurgeon — plus Lynn Cullen, author of "The Woman With the Cure."

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" our medical guests examine the latest health care headlines.

The panel:

We also spoke with Lynn Cullen, the author of "The Woman With the Cure."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a WJCT talk program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.


Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Health News Florida health-careWhat's Health Got to Do With It?
Heather Schatz
Heather is joining WJCT as the new producer of First Coast Connect.
See stories by Heather Schatz