WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID new cases continue to decline as death count nears 87,000

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST
florida covid map well.jpg

The state had 11,191 reported cases from Feb. 24 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks, according to the data release Friday.

The Florida Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 report showed a continued decline in newly reported cases but nearly 87,000 deaths related to the virus.

Meantime, 86,850 COVID-19 deaths had been reported as of Thursday. That was up from 86,294 reported deaths two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

