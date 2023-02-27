Red tide continues marching north through Gulf coast beaches

Red tide continued to get worse along the Gulf coast over the weekend.

Winds from the south are pushing the toxin north from where it had been lingering for months in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Heavy concentrations were reported all along the Venice and Nokomis area beaches.

And medium levels were found from Sarasota Bay north to Anna Maria Island.

In Pinellas County, medium concentrations were found at the Bay Pines boat ramp and Treasure Island Beach. Lower quantities were found from Redington Shores Beach south to Fort De Soto.

State environmental officials say fish kills and respiratory inflammation continued to be found along beaches in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

People with respiratory ailments are advised to keep their windows closed and stay away from the beach.

And red tide has drifted south as well, as it was found in waters just north of Key West.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7