WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida reports another uptick in COVID-19 cases as deaths pass 84,000

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published January 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST
florida covid map well.jpg

The case increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.

A new report from the state Department of Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing.

During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared to 23,939 reported cases the previous week.

As another comparison, the state had a reported 12,365 cases during the week that started Oct. 28, according to Department of Health data.

Also, more than 84,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, with the total increasing by nearly 1,000 in the past month, the report said.

The report showed that a reported 84,176 residents had died of COVID-19 as of last Thursday. That was up from a reported 83,201 deaths in early December. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.

News Service of Florida
