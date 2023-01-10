Florida reports another uptick in COVID-19 cases as deaths pass 84,000

A new report from the state Department of Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing.

During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared to 23,939 reported cases the previous week.

As another comparison, the state had a reported 12,365 cases during the week that started Oct. 28, according to Department of Health data.

Also, more than 84,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, with the total increasing by nearly 1,000 in the past month, the report said.

The report showed that a reported 84,176 residents had died of COVID-19 as of last Thursday. That was up from a reported 83,201 deaths in early December. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.