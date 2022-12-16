More children are insured, but health experts warn those gains could be short-lived

A new report from the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, a nonpartisan policy and research center, finds the rate of uninsured children nationally improved from 5.7% to 5.4% between 2019 and 2021.

Although Florida’s rate of uninsured children is higher than the national rate, the sunshine state mirrored that trend, as the rate of uninsured children in Florida dropped from 7.6% to 7.3%.

Health policy experts warn, however, these gains could be short-lived because protections preventing states from removing people from the Medicaid rolls through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) could sunset as soon as April 2023.

On WGCU's "Gulf Coast Life," we take a closer look in a conversation with the report’s lead author, Joan Alker, co-founder and executive director of Georgetown’s Center for Children and Families and research professor in Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

