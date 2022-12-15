© 2022 Health News Florida



Merck and Moderna detail the progress of a potential skin cancer vaccine

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST
A view of Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. Like Moderna's COVID shot, the potential skin cancer vaccine uses mRNA technology.
Maddie Meyer
/
Getty Images
A view of Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. Like Moderna's COVID shot, the potential skin cancer vaccine uses mRNA technology.

COVID vaccine maker Moderna on Tuesday said a possible melanoma vaccine it is studying with pharmaceutical giant Merck fared well in a small study of patients who had the cancer surgically removed.

The drugmakers said a combination of the vaccine and Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda led to a statistically significant improvement in survival before the cancer returned in patients with advanced melanoma.

Like Moderna's COVID shot, the potential skin cancer vaccine uses mRNA technology. It trains a patient’s immune system to recognize and respond specifically to mutations in the DNA of the patient’s tumor.

“We are very excited, we are moving very quickly with Merck onto phase 3 for this study,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC Tuesday morning.

Phase 3 is generally the largest and most expensive stage of clinical research before regulators review a potential drug for approval.

