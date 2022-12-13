© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

AdventHealth Orchestra made up of doctors and nurses who use music to heal

Health News Florida | By Nicole Darden Creston - WMFE
Published December 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST
adventhealth orchestra 12-13-2022.jpg
AdventHealth
The AdventHealth Orchestra formed in 2021 to create community and memorialize lost co-workers.

Watch this video to hear from orchestra members about what making music means to them.

In Central Florida, AdventHealth is known for, well, health care. But the organization is made up of people – individuals who have put everything they have into caring for the community.

And now, they say they have a new way to help – and to heal: the AdventHealth Orchestra.

Watch the video below to hear from orchestra members about what making music means to them. We'll speak to orchestra director Richard Hickam, along with musicians and co-workers Amelia Lane and Grace Lai.

AdventHealth Orchestra rehearses special Christmas concert

Tags
Health News Florida hospitalsAdventHealthmusic
Nicole Darden Creston - WMFE
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.< When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston - WMFE