A discussion on curing epilepsy and a little-known founder of modern nursing

This episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" recognizes National Epilepsy Awareness Month , with a discussion of epilepsy and efforts to help cure the disease.

In epilepsy, the normal behavior of brain neurons is disturbed.

The drug valproic acid appears to help the brain replenish a key chemical, preventing seizures.

Guests include:

Beth Lewin Dean , CEO of CURE Epilepsy , a nonprofit organization founded by Susan Axelrod and a small group of parents of children with epilepsy dedicated to finding cures for the disease.

Nora Hennessy, whose daughter suffers from epilepsy.

Afterward, U.K. author Helen Rappoport discusses the life of Mary Seacole , a Black Jamaican woman known in Britain as a founder of modern nursing who gets little attention in the U.S.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

