Healthy Start is considering a free doula service but wants community feedback

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
Venessa Aiken holds her son Jahzir Robinson, five weeks old
AP

The coalition in partnership with the University of Florida School of Public Health has set up a quick, five-minute online survey to gauge interest.

Healthy Start in Central and North Central Florida is considering launching a free doula program for expectant mothers in the area.

But they’re looking for feedback from pregnant people first.

The coalition in partnership with the University of Florida School of Public Health has set up a quick, five-minute online survey to gauge community interest in the doula service. 
Click here to take the survery.

pregnant mom
/
/

Anyone 18 years old and older can participate, and answers are completely anonymous. 

Healthy Start is a nonprofit organization in Florida with the goal to “ensure pregnant women have access to care and to improve maternal and infant health while reducing the number of preterm births, low birth weight babies, and infant mortality.”​

Click here to learn more about Healthy Start and the services it provides, including childbirth classes in Spanish and English.

Danielle Prieur