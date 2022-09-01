© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT
vaccine_stock.jpg
CDC
/
CDC
White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this latest round of shots will offer protection during the busy cold and flu season, with the hope of transitioning people to get the vaccine yearly.

The U.S. government has purchased 170 million doses and is emphasizing that anyone who wants a COVID-19 booster will get one for free.

The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot.

That's at the heart of its campaign to sell the newly authorized shot to an American public that has widely rejected COVID-19 boosters since they first became available last fall.

Shots of the the newest boosters could start within days, and they are specifically designed by Pfizer and Moderna to respond to the omicron strain.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

