WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

For first time in at least 10 weeks, new COVID cases in Florida have dropped below 65,000

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published August 15, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention
/
CDC
According to the state report, the positivity rate was at 18.4% over the past week, down from 21.2% from the previous report of two weeks ago.

Although the current surge seems to be waning, the number of deaths in Florida related to the virus has passed 78,500 residents.

The numbers of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 have decreased the past two weeks, according to data released Friday.

The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week that started Aug. 5, the first time in at least 10 weeks that it had fewer than 65,000 new cases, according to the data from the Florida Department of Health.

The state had 65,665 new cases during the week that started July 29, which also was a decrease from previous weeks.

cdc covid comm level 8-15-2022.jpg
Source: CDC
/
as of Aug. 12, 2022

Despite the decreases, Holmes, Taylor and Glades were the only Florida counties not listed at high-risk for transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends masks indoors in areas listed at a high level.

Meanwhile, the new data showed that at least 78,559 residents have died during the pandemic. That total was up from 77,565 deaths in a report released two weeks ago. It is unclear when the additional deaths occurred because of lags in reporting.

Florida saw a surge in cases during the past few months because of the spread of subvariants of the coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida