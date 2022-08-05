© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 5, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
uk comotose boy.jpeg
AP
Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of a comatose boy have filed a legal action requesting permission to move their son from a London hospital to a hospice. Archie Battersbee’s parents announced the move after the European Court of Human Rights late Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 rejected a request to intervene in the case following a series of rulings by U.K. courts that backed doctors who said further treatment was not in the 12-year-old’s best interests because he is brain dead.

Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. Doctors believe he is brain dead.

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.

Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee.

The boy has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.

Archie’s care has been the subject of weeks of legal battles as his parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments and doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida United Kingdomend-of-life carehospice
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press