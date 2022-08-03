Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is slated to sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

One of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would help them treat women who've traveled from out of state.

The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key maternal health data.

The order falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates have demanded of Biden since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

The executive order comes as Biden helps launch a federal task force on access to reproductive care, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the officials said.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

