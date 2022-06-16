Every state except Florida orders COVID vaccines for children younger than 5

Every state but Florida has preordered COVID vaccines for children younger than 5 from the federal government, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reported that Florida missed a Tuesday deadline to order the vaccines.

The supply of vaccines would be delivered to pediatricians, pharmacies and children’s hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who has long criticized vaccination requirements for adults, said he would not support vaccinating young children. Ladapo said there is “insufficient data to inform benefits and risk in children.”

In his surgeon general role, Ladapo is also secretary of the state Department of Health, which issued a statement Wednesday about not ordering the supply of vaccine.

“States do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies,” the department said. “It is also no surprise we chose not to participate in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when the Department does not recommend it for all children.”

The non-action likely means a delay in providing the vaccine to children ages 6 months to 5 years.

On Wednesday, a committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend that the agency authorize COVID vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as young as 6 months.

The committee's recommendations, in a pair of 21-0 votes, pave the way for the FDA to make COVID-19 vaccines available to immunize the last group of people to become eligible for them. The agency is expected to authorize the vaccines soon.

On Friday and Saturday, a committee of expert advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet and make recommendations about use of the vaccines. Then, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will weigh in with a statement on their use.