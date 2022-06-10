© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

UK plans to burn billions in wasted pandemic protective gear

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
PPE medical equipment.jpeg
AP
I n this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, a view of masks and goggles, part of PPE, personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, northern England. The British government plans to burn billions of pounds (dollars) in unusable protective equipment purchased at haste during the coronavirus pandemic to generate power, a public spending watchdog said Friday, June 10, 2022.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said the government planned to dispose of 15,000 pallets a month of the gear “via a combination of recycling and burning to generate power.”

The British government plans to burn billions in pounds (dollars) in unusable personal protective equipment purchased in haste during the COVID pandemic, a public spending watchdog said Friday.

The panel is investigating how the government came to spend 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) on protective gear that has to be dumped because it is defective or does not meet U.K. standards.

The committee says overall the government lost 75% of the 12 billion pounds it spent on PPE in the first year of the pandemic to inflated prices and faulty kits. It says the saga is "the most shameful episode in the U.K. government response to the pandemic.”

It also notes that “the costs and environmental impact" of burning the equipment is unclear.

The government says some of the excess stock would be repurposed for use by dentists or donated to charities, transport agencies and other countries.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

