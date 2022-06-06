© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida

Fences have dramatically cut the number of suicides on Tampa Bay's Skyway bridge

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
skyway bridge.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
Traffic streams over the Sunshine Skyway on Monday, June 6, 2022, where new suicide prevention fencing has been completed. The Sunshine Skyway , which links Pinellas and Manatee counties on Interstate 275 over Tampa Bay, has been one of the region's most iconic landmarks. But the 190 foot-high peak has also drawn hundreds of people wanting to take their own life.

Suicides from the span had averaged 12 to 15 a year, Since the installation of the fencing in June 2021, there have been four deaths, although another 10 people jumped and survived.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for confidential support and direction to helpful resources. Help is also available online by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can also be reached by dialing 211. or online at crisiscenter.com.

For decades, the Sunshine Skyway has been one of the Tampa Bay’ area's most iconic landmarks. But the 190-foot-high bridge has also drawn hundreds of people wanting to take their own life.

Most who have jumped from the top of span have died. Each time, witnesses, first responders and loved ones are left traumatized.

Now, nearly a year since fences along the top of the bridge over Tampa Bay were completed, suicide rates have decreased dramatically.

Suicides from the span had averaged 12 to 15 a year, Since the installation of the fencing in June 2021, there have been four deaths, although another 10 people jumped and survived.

“It’s been an effective solution to help eliminate this problem,” Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins told the Bradenton Herald.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Florida Daily Life
Steve Helber
/
AP
The moon rises over an illuminated Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway bridge as traffic crosses Thursday March 17, 2022. The Skyway is a cable-stayed bridge spanning lower Tampa Bay connecting St. Petersburg to Terra Ceia that was opened in 1987.

Tags

Health News Florida mental healthsuicideSunshine Skyway
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press