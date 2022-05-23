Medical roundtable discusses ongoing effects of COVID after 1 million US deaths

On WJCT's What's Health Got to Do With It, host Dr. Joe Sirven and our medical roundtable walks us through the biggest medical headlines of the month.

Leading off, as the COVID-19 pandemic shifts to more of an endemic phase, many individuals are still affected by the illness and the grief of losing loved ones who succumbed to it.

Other roundtable topics include CBD and medical marijuana, the large number of missed cancer screenings during the pandemic, and outbreaks of a pediatric hepatitis and meningococcal meningitis,

Guests:

Virtual reality for pain management

Brendan Spiegel, director of health research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, is revolutionizing pain management by using virtual reality to retrain the brain to deal with chronic pain better.

He discuesses his new book, VRx, which explores groundbreaking research that proves VR can be more effective than invasive surgeries or opiates for some patients.

