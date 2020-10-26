-
The scientists' work led to a test to protect blood transfusion recipients from hepatitis C and drugs to treat the infection that have saved millions of lives, according to the Nobel Assembly.
Palm Beach county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a needle exchange program through a nonprofit called Rebel Recovery.
A split federal appeals court sided with the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday in a drawn-out legal battle over whether the state is providing…
Florida had 74 hepatitis A cases in June and has hit 680 cases this year, according to data posted on the Florida Department of Health website.The…
Cities have tasked police and sanitation workers with dismantling homeless camps that they say pose a risk to health and safety. But that's meant some displaced people are losing needed medications.
VAPI. It isn’t the latest internet slang.It’s an acronym for what health officials are calling “vaping associated pulmonary injury.”It has potentially…
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is providing free vaccinations to combat a rise in hepatitis A infections locally. About 58 cases of...
World Hepatitis Day is July 28 th . Health officials are working to raise public awareness and provide treatment.
The Florida Department of Health is offering free screenings for Hepatitis today as part of hepatitis awareness month. The testing comes as hepatitis…
WASHINGTON -- Federal health officials have approved a highly anticipated hepatitis C drug from Gilead Sciences (GILD) that is expected to offer a faster,…