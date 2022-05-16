© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2½ years in

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Sara Atkins with mask.jpeg
AP
Sara Atkins poses for a photo, in Wynnewood, Pa., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, while holding a pillow with an image of her father Andy Rotman-Zaid, who died of COVID-19 in December 2020. She channels her grief into fighting for global vaccination and better access to health care to honor her father.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2½ years into the outbreak.

That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.

“It is hard to imagine a million people plucked from this earth,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, who leads a new pandemic center at the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island. “It’s still happening and we are letting it happen.”

Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

