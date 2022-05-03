© 2020 Health News Florida



Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
dr dare adewumi.jpeg
AP
Dr. Dare Adewumi poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Adewumi was thrilled when he was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Ga., in the Atlanta-area near where he grew up. But he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing and has prevented him from getting permanent work elsewhere. His lawyers and other advocates say he's not alone.

Some who believe they’ve been mistreated are speaking out, including Dr. Dare Adewum, who says he had an unblemished record until he was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital.

After Dr. Dare Adewumi was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital, he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing.

His lawyers and other advocates say he’s not alone, that Black doctors across the country commonly experience discrimination. That can range from microaggressions to career-threatening disciplinary actions.

Biases can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up.

Some, including Adewumi, are fighting back. He has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system where he worked alleging employment discrimination based on race.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

