WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

A racial split on COVID endures as restrictions ease in US, an AP poll finds

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
sidewalk walkers wearing masks for covid.jpeg
AP
Experts say divided opinions among racial groups reflect not only the unequal impact of the pandemic on people of color but also apathy among some white Americans.

Black and Hispanic Americans remain far more cautious in their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than white Americans.

That's according to recent polls that reflect diverging preferences on how to deal with the pandemic as federal, state and local restrictions decline.

Sixty-three percent of Black Americans and 68% of Hispanic Americans say they are at least somewhat worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus compared with 45% of white Americans, according to an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Throughout the pandemic, Black and Hispanic communities have experienced higher rates of illness and death from COVID, said Amelia Burke-Garcia, public health program area director at NORC.

Those experiences have resulted in greater levels of stress, anxiety and awareness of the risks of catching COVID-19, she said, which means people of color are more likely to feel measures like mask mandates are needed.

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19
