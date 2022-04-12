Shanghai eases two-week COVID shutdown, letting millions of residents out

Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown due to a COVID outbreak.

That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

The abrupt closure of most businesses starting March 28 and orders to stay home left the public fuming about lack of access to food and medicine. People who test positive for the virus are forced into temporary quarantine facilities criticized by some as crowded and unsanitary.

The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors. The Chinese government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen.

A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. In Shanghai, more than 200,000 COVID cases were reported but no deaths in the latest wave of infections.

Meantime, the United States announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

