© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Shanghai eases two-week COVID shutdown, letting millions of residents out

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
shanghai 2.jpeg
Ding Ting
/
Xinhua via AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker in protective clothing walks past a banner reading "Persistence is victory!" at a makeshift hospital and quarantine facility at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Monday, April 11, 2022. The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.

The abrupt lockdown left the public fuming about lack of access to food and medicine. The decision came after a video posted online allegedly showed people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown due to a COVID outbreak.

That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

The abrupt closure of most businesses starting March 28 and orders to stay home left the public fuming about lack of access to food and medicine. People who test positive for the virus are forced into temporary quarantine facilities criticized by some as crowded and unsanitary.

The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors. The Chinese government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen.

A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. In Shanghai, more than 200,000 COVID cases were reported but no deaths in the latest wave of infections.

Meantime, the United States announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

shanghai 1.jpeg
AP
Deliverymen wearing protective suits carry bags of food at the gate of a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11, 2022. The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its "zero-COVID" strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19china
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content