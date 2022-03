Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming

Experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.

They say recent changes could hurt the nation's ability to see the beginning of a new wave. Those changes include how Americans are getting tests and a decision by federal officials to reduce the number of labs hunting to variants.

Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived.

And a wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on to fully understand coming surges.

