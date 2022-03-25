News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Recent changes could hurt the ability to see the beginning of a new wave, including how Americans are getting tested and a decision by federal officials to reduce the number of labs hunting variants.
Experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
They say recent changes could hurt the nation's ability to see the beginning of a new wave. Those changes include how Americans are getting tests and a decision by federal officials to reduce the number of labs hunting to variants.
Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived.
And a wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on to fully understand coming surges.
