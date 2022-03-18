U.S. health chief Becerra warns of COVID funds shortage

With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra is warning that vaccines, tests and treatments will be “stuck on the ground” unless Congress provides additional funds the White House has demanded.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Becerra also expressed concerns about cases rising among children as schools lift mask requirements.

He said his Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prepare so millions of people do not lose health insurance once their eligibility for Medicaid lapses when the government ends the official COVID public health emergency.

