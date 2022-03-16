© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Hillsborough County is closing its last COVID-19 testing site

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media

The county is also allowing its state of local emergency to expire as cases decline.

Hillsborough County is closing its last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site effective Thursday.

The county is also ending its state of local emergency the same day.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center on North Rome Avenue in Tampa will permanently close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

And due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough, officials will allow the state of local emergency to expire. As of last week, the positivity rate was 2.9%.

Hillsborough officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to determine if there is a need to open a testing or vaccination site in the future.

Residents who don't have transportation can receive a test at home by filling out this form or calling (813) 307-8000.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
