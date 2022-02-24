U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to Maine vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has again refused to hear a group of Maine health workers' objection to their state's COVID vaccine mandate, which does not include a religious exemption.

Justices did not explain their decision in court papers on Tuesday.

The court had already turned down two emergency applications that sought to stop the mandate from going into effect.

The vaccine requirement in Maine went into effect in October.

Maine is one of three states that require vaccination of health care workers and allow exemptions only for medical reasons. Unnamed workers sued the state to try to require religious exemptions.

