WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to Maine vaccine mandate

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
person holding syringe and vial
CDC
/

Maine is one of three states that require vaccination of health care workers and allow exemptions only for medical reasons. Unnamed workers sued to try to require religious exemptions.

The U.S. Supreme Court has again refused to hear a group of Maine health workers' objection to their state's COVID vaccine mandate, which does not include a religious exemption.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear arguments in a lawsuit that sought to challenge Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers.

Justices did not explain their decision in court papers on Tuesday.

The court had already turned down two emergency applications that sought to stop the mandate from going into effect.

The vaccine requirement in Maine went into effect in October.

Maine is one of three states that require vaccination of health care workers and allow exemptions only for medical reasons. Unnamed workers sued the state to try to require religious exemptions.

