WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna to $12 billion in profits in 2021

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST
Moderna Results
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker says it has signed purchase agreements for another $19 billion in sales this year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The vaccine maker’s COVID-19 shots, which are now available in more than 70 countries, totaled $17.7 billion in sales last year, their first full year on the market.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker says it has signed purchase agreements for another $19 billion in sales this year.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market.

Late last month, U.S. regulators gave full approval to the vaccine, which is now being marketed under the name Spikevax.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

