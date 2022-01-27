© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Will the COVID pandemic ever be 'over'? A poll shows most Americans don't think so

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST
covid in airport.jpeg
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, on Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. A new AP-NORC poll shows that few Americans – just 15% – say they'll consider the pandemic over only when COVID-19 is largely eliminated. By contrast, 83% say they'll feel like the pandemic is over when it's largely a mild illness, like the seasonal flu.

The poll shows that 59% of Americans think it’s essential that they personally be vaccinated against COVID to feel safe participating in public activities.

Will the pandemic ever really be “over”? And what would that mean?

A new AP-NORC poll shows that few Americans – just 15% – say they’ll consider the pandemic over only when COVID-19 is largely eliminated. By contrast, 83% say they’ll feel like the pandemic is over when it’s largely a mild illness, like the seasonal flu.

The AP-NORC poll also shows that for many Americans, strict precautions like avoiding socializing and travel are making a comeback because of the omicron variant. And the poll underscored what authorities say are alarmingly low vaccination rates for children ages 5 to 11.

The poll also shows that 59% of Americans think it’s essential that they personally be vaccinated against COVID-19 to feel safe participating in public activities.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

