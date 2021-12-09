© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

An Italian dentist with a fake silicone arm gets a COVID vaccine - for real

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 9, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST
italian vaccine.jpeg
AP
People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, on April 24, 2021. A dentist in northern Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to get the vaccine administered in a fake arm made of silicon. The 57-year-old man acknowledged his attempt at getting the vaccine to obtain a super health pass, which from Monday will be required in Italy to access many leisure activities, including restaurants, cinemas and theaters. He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated as required for health care workers.

Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year. The man faces possible fraud charges for having worn an arm made out of silicone when he showed up at a vaccine hub.

An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm for a COVID-19 vaccine says he has since gotten a shot and that the vaccine “is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease.”

Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for having worn a silicone arm made to a vaccine hub in the northern city of Biella.

Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year.

Russo insisted during a Wednesday night appearance on Italian talk show La7 that he wasn’t trying to dupe anyone but to protest vaccine mandates.

The dentist said he received a vaccine dose the next day “because the system obliged me to.”

Russo also said he isn’t anti-vaccination and had received all his childhood vaccines.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press