An Italian dentist with a fake silicone arm gets a COVID vaccine - for real

An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm for a COVID-19 vaccine says he has since gotten a shot and that the vaccine “is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease.”

Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for having worn a silicone arm made to a vaccine hub in the northern city of Biella.

Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year.

Russo insisted during a Wednesday night appearance on Italian talk show La7 that he wasn’t trying to dupe anyone but to protest vaccine mandates.

The dentist said he received a vaccine dose the next day “because the system obliged me to.”

Russo also said he isn’t anti-vaccination and had received all his childhood vaccines.