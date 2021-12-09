News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
An Italian dentist with a fake silicone arm gets a COVID vaccine - for real
Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year. The man faces possible fraud charges for having worn an arm made out of silicone when he showed up at a vaccine hub.
An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm for a COVID-19 vaccine says he has since gotten a shot and that the vaccine “is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease.”
Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for having worn a silicone arm made to a vaccine hub in the northern city of Biella.
Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year.
Russo insisted during a Wednesday night appearance on Italian talk show La7 that he wasn’t trying to dupe anyone but to protest vaccine mandates.
The dentist said he received a vaccine dose the next day “because the system obliged me to.”
Russo also said he isn’t anti-vaccination and had received all his childhood vaccines.