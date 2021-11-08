Florida's coronavirus deaths top 60,000 as positivity rate drops to 2.6%

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida this past week dropped to 2.6%.

The Florida Department of Health added 11,069 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report.

According to the report, a total of 60,334 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 664 for the week.

The state recorded that 56,500 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week. That includes 73% of people 12 and older and 90% percent of people 65 and older with at least one dose. People ages 20 to 29 had the lowest vaccination rate, with 55% getting at least one shot. The report doesn’t provide a breakdown on people who are fully vaccinated.



Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021.

Cases: 3,657,775 positive cases, an increase of 11,069 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,997,374 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 56,500. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.6%, down from 3% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 60,334 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 664 from the previous week.

NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7