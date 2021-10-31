Red tide receding off Tampa Bay beaches, hanging around Sarasota

Red tide is receding along beaches in the Tampa Bay area and northern Sarasota County. Higher concentrations are moving north, to Levy and Dixie counties along the Nature Coast.

A report released Friday by state environmental officials shows high concentrations of the bloom that causes red tide were found far into the Gulf offshore of Manatee and Sarasota counties. Four of those blooms were found to the south, off Charlotte County.

Only background concentrations were found offshore of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Background to medium concentrations were found off Manatee. In Sarasota County, medium concentrations were found at Venice Beach, North Jetty Park and in Roberts Bay.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported over the past week in Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The following map is a list of respiratory irritation reported over the past week:

