The mask mandate for Miami-Dade schools could soon be eased

The mask mandate for students in Miami-Dade schools could soon be eased as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Miami-Dade school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the number of students being quarantined has dropped significantly since school started. He says a decision will be based on the latest data and advice from a task force of local doctors.

An easing of the policy would give parents an opt-out provision. Masks were mandated when the delta variant caused a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The district joined a handful of others defying an executive order and Department of Health rule to let parents decide whether children wear masks. An administrative law judge is slated to hear a challenge to the rule by Miami-Dade and the other counties beginning Thursday.