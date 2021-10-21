© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
The mask mandate for Miami-Dade schools could soon be eased

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 21, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says a decision will be based on the latest data and advice from a task force of local doctors.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the number of students being quarantined has dropped significantly since school started. An easing of the policy would give parents an opt-out provision.

The mask mandate for students in Miami-Dade schools could soon be eased as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Miami-Dade school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the number of students being quarantined has dropped significantly since school started. He says a decision will be based on the latest data and advice from a task force of local doctors.

An easing of the policy would give parents an opt-out provision. Masks were mandated when the delta variant caused a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The district joined a handful of others defying an executive order and Department of Health rule to let parents decide whether children wear masks. An administrative law judge is slated to hear a challenge to the rule by Miami-Dade and the other counties beginning Thursday.

