Florida Reports 5,819 New COVID Cases While Hospitalizations Decrease Again

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Florida continues to decrease since the summer surge sparked by the highly contagious delta variant.

The state reported 5,819 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and four new deaths, and COVID hospitalizations dipped by another 165 patients to 6,258 statewide.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

The number of patients in intensive care unit beds also fell to 1,618, a decrease of 49 people from Tuesday's report.

About 81 percent of inpatient beds and 82 percent of ICU beds were being used Wednesday.

Florida now has a total of 3,565,971 and 54,071 deaths.

Florida's hospitalization data was posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Cases and death information was made available by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7