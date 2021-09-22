© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
WHO Reports Global Decline In New COVID-19 Cases

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Vietnam Photo Gallery
Hau Dinh
/
AP
A delivery man hands over food order to another at a fence set up block traffic in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The sign at right reads "No non-resident". The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

The World Health Organization says last week’s drop of about 400,000 cases marked the first substantial decline in more than two months, with decreases in every world region.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from 4 million new infections the previous week, the World Health Organization said.

Last week’s drop marked the first substantial decline for more than two months, with falling COVID-19 cases in every world region. In its latest update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, WHO said there were major decreases in cases in two regions: a 22% fall in the Middle East and a 16% drop in Southeast Asia.

The U.N. health agency said there were just under 60,000 deaths in the past week, a 7% decline. It said that while Southeast Asia reported a 30% decrease in COVID-19 deaths, the Western Pacific region reported a 7% increase.

The most coronavirus cases were seen in the U.S., India, Britain, Turkey and the Philippines.

WHO said the faster-spreading delta variant has been seen in 185 countries and is present in every part of the world.

The organization also revised its list of “variants of interest,” or those that it believes have the potential to cause big outbreaks; WHO said it’s tracking the lambda and mu variants, which arose in Latin America but have yet to cause widespread epidemics.

WHO has previously said that in all countries where the delta variant is circulating, it has become the predominant virus.

