Miami International Airport Leads Country In COVID Cases Involving TSA Officers

More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers across the country have tested positive for the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Miami International Airport ranks No. 1, with more than 500 cases, according to federal statistucs. Two other Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with more than 360 cases each.

The only other Florida airport with more than 100 cases is Tampa International, with 115.

Here are the top 10 airports in number of TSA workers to test positive since March 2020, according to the agency:

Miami International Airport (MIA): 513 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 452 John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City: 440 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 370 Orlando International Airport (MCO): 356 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 355 Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): 341 Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 333 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 279 McCarran International/Las Vegas Airport (LAS): 257

Click here for a complete list of case numbers, by airport.

All TSA employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 in compliance with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating federal workers get the shot.

TSA has 508 employees with active COVID infections. Those workers are staying home to help keep the traveling public safe, the agency reports.

TSA cumulatively has had 10,311 employees test positive. Of those, 28 have died after contracting the virus. Two TSA screening contractors have also died with the virus.

WMFE's Danielle Prieur contributed to this report.