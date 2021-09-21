Miami International Airport Leads Country In COVID Cases Involving TSA Officers
More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have gotten sick with COVID. The airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando were in the top five.
More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers across the country have tested positive for the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Miami International Airport ranks No. 1, with more than 500 cases, according to federal statistucs. Two other Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with more than 360 cases each.
The only other Florida airport with more than 100 cases is Tampa International, with 115.
Here are the top 10 airports in number of TSA workers to test positive since March 2020, according to the agency:
- Miami International Airport (MIA): 513
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 452
- John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City: 440
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 370
- Orlando International Airport (MCO): 356
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 355
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): 341
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 333
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 279
- McCarran International/Las Vegas Airport (LAS): 257
Click here for a complete list of case numbers, by airport.
All TSA employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 in compliance with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating federal workers get the shot.
TSA has 508 employees with active COVID infections. Those workers are staying home to help keep the traveling public safe, the agency reports.
TSA cumulatively has had 10,311 employees test positive. Of those, 28 have died after contracting the virus. Two TSA screening contractors have also died with the virus.
WMFE's Danielle Prieur contributed to this report.