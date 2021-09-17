Mental Health Grants For Jax-Area Nonprofits Total Nearly $600,000

Eleven nonprofit groups in Northeast Florida are receiving nearly $600,000 in collective grants from the Partnership for Mental Health.

The money is meant to increase access to mental health services and provide behavioral health care.

One of the first-time recipients is the Steven Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville. It was awarded $77,000 to expand mental health support for female veterans.

Clinical director Elizabeth Sherr said the clinic will add programs and workshops at its new community facility, which can help about 150 women.

“Coming together as a group that have experienced similar things as women in the military can be very powerful and very healing for many,” she said.

The latest grants were also awarded to:

Beyond 90: $100,000 to expand therapeutic services to refugees

Gratitude America: $25,000 to hold a veteran support retreat in St. Augustine

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council: $75,000 – to develop a peer advocate program for girls in scouting

MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation: $50,000 – a two-year grant to provide services of a licensed mental health counselor to youth

Pace Center for Girls $20,000: to support training for professional staff

Pastoral Counseling Services: $15,000 to support counseling services for uninsured adults

Rethreaded: $6,000 to provide Trust Based Relational Intervention training to survivors of human trafficking

River Region Human Services: $100,000 a two-year grant to provide expanded mental health services for African American and Hispanic clients

Seamark Ranch: $85,000 to support staffing, training, reference materials and equine therapy supplies

Starting Point Behavioral Health: $45,820 to support expenses related to staff certification in Teen Mental Health First Aid training



The Partnership for Mental Health is supported by the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida and Baptist Health.

A final round of grants totaling $100,000 dollars will go to small and midsize organizations. The application deadline for those is Nov. 15, and the application can be found here.

