Coronavirus
IOC Urges Olympic Teams To Ask For Chinese COVID Vaccines

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
China Winter Olympics
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Organizers on Friday announced "Together for a Shared Future" as the motto of the next Olympics, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 of next year.

The 2022 Winter Games will be in Beijing. Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Summer Games.

Olympic teams have been urged by the International Olympic Committee to request more Chinese vaccines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, in the country where the coronavirus outbreak started.

The IOC first announced a vaccine rollout program with Chinese authorities for athletes and officials in March.

Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Olympics from countries which had approved them for use.

There were 205 teams in Tokyo. About 100 countries are likely to compete at the Beijing Games, which open Feb. 4.

Vaccination is encouraged but not mandatory.

Click here to read the rest of this article from the Associated Press.

Associated Press
