News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
IOC Urges Olympic Teams To Ask For Chinese COVID Vaccines
The 2022 Winter Games will be in Beijing. Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Summer Games.
Olympic teams have been urged by the International Olympic Committee to request more Chinese vaccines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, in the country where the coronavirus outbreak started.
The IOC first announced a vaccine rollout program with Chinese authorities for athletes and officials in March.
Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Olympics from countries which had approved them for use.
There were 205 teams in Tokyo. About 100 countries are likely to compete at the Beijing Games, which open Feb. 4.
Vaccination is encouraged but not mandatory.
Click here to read the rest of this article from the Associated Press.