Florida's COVID Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In Over A Month

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state have dipped below 11,000 for the first time in more than a month.

People with coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals stands at 10,979. That's the lowest number since 10,926 were hospitalized on Aug. 2.

A week earlier, 13,628 hospitalized patients were reported as having COVID-19. The number of people needing hospitalization because of COVID-19 soared during the past two months as the highly contagious delta variant spread through the state.

The state also reported 2,700 people were in intensive care, which was 40.84% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 11,300 on Monday.

The state also recorded three new deaths, although any new cases or deaths may have occurred in the previous weeks or months.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7