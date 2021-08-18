© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Donor's Company Invests In COVID Drug Touted By Governor

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions related to school openings and the wearing of masks in Surfside on Aug. 10, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions related to school openings and the wearing of masks in Surfside on Aug. 10, 2021.

Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments. The hedge fund's CEO has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as well as options to buy its stock.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis.

Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments. Experts say Regeneron is an effective treatment.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusRon DeSantispoliticsantibodiesRegeneron Pharmaceuticals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content