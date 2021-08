DeSantis Donor's Company Invests In COVID Drug Touted By Governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as well as options to buy its stock.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis.

Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments. Experts say Regeneron is an effective treatment.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.



