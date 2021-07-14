News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
COVID-19 Outbreak Infects At Least 16 At Orlando's 911 Call Center
Officials say at least 22 employees at Orlando’s 911 call center are out of work due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
So far 16 employees at the center tested positive for the coronavirus, and six others are quarantining because of possible exposure to an infected person.
Officials say 103 people work at the center, where 911 calls are routed and triaged for police or fire response.
Police chief Orlando Rolón says two employees are hospitalized, but have responded well to treatment. He says only one of the infected employees had been vaccinated..